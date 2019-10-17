0 , , ,
Thursday, October 17, 2019- Everyday, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.  Here>>>

Today, we have selected six football matches and they have awesome odds.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

IL2 (19:00) Maccabi Petah v Hapoel Nir -1 Here>>>

ECL (20:00) Barcelona W v Minsk W-Over 2.5

EG1 (21:00) Pyramids v Smouha-1x

PTC (22:00) Alverca v Sporting CP -2

BR1 (01:15) Santos v Ceara-1 Here>>>

CL1 (03:00) Universidad de Chile v Deportes Iquique-1

Good Luck.
