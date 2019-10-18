Friday, October 18, 2019- After the much frowned upon international break, league action resumes tonight across Europe.





We have selected 13 matches from the several games lined up today where you can make easy money.





Our tips have over 90% success rate from our tips today, you can easily make over Sh10000 from just Sh250 stake.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





UK1 (19:00) Shakhtar Donetsk v K. Kovalivka-1 and over 2.5





DE2 (19:30) Greuther Furth v Dynamo Dresden -1x





TR1 (20:30) Galatasaray v Sivasspor -1





FR2 (21:30) AC Ajaccio v Nancy -1x





NL2 (21:30) NEC Nijmegen v Jong PSV -1





NL2 (21:00) Cambuur v TOP Oss-Over 2.5





BE1 (21:00) Mouscron v Club Brugge -2





DE1 (21:30) E. Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen –GG





BE2( 21:30) Westerlo v Lokeren -GG





FR1 (21:45) Nice v PSG –GG





ES1 (22:00) Granada v Osasuna-1x





ES2 (22:00) Cadiz v Las Palmas -1





PTC (22:00) Cova Piedade v Benfica –Over 2.5



