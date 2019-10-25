Friday, October 25, 2019- Several football matches are lined up tonight which is a great opportunity to make some cash while enjoying the action on the pitch.





Every day, we do try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.





Today, we have carefully selected 12 games and they have awesome odds.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





DK1 (20:00) Esbjerg v Midjylland -2





NL1 (21:00) FC Twente v FC Emmen -1x





FR2 (21:00) Auxerre v Grenoble -1x





FR2 (21:00) Guingamp v Clermount -1x





FR2 (21:00) Sochaux v Ajaccio -1





NL2 (21:00) De Graafschap v Dordrecht –Over 2.5





NL2 (21:00) G.A.Eagles v Den Bosch -1





NL2 (21:00) NEC Nijmegen v Maastricht -1





NL2 (21:00) Jong FC Utrecht v Cambuur –Over 2.5





DE1 (21:30) Mainz v FC Koln –GG





ES1 (22:00) Villarreal v Alaves -1





EPL (22:00) Southampton v Leicester –X2




