Saturday, October 5, 2019- Several football matches will be played today in various leagues across the world and that is a wonderful opportunity to make good money while enjoying the action in the pitch. Here>>>





From the English Premier League to Bundesliga to Spanish La Liga, we have carefully selected 20 games where you can

make good money.





See the tips below and play responsibly.





DE2 (14:00) Hamburger v Greuther Furth -1 Here>>>





DE1(16:30) B. Leverkusen v Leipzig -GG





EG1(16:00) A swan v Al Ahly-2





DE1 (16:30) Bayern Munich v Hoffenheim –Over 2.5





DE1 (16:30) 16:30) Schalke v FC Koln -1





EPL (17:00) Liverpool v Leicester -1





EPL (17:00) West Ham v Crystal Palace –IX





ENC (17:00) Millwall v Leeds -2 Here>>>





ENC (17:00) Fulham v Charlton -1





ENC (17:00) Sheffield Wed v Wigan -1





ES1(17:00) Real Madrid v Granada –GG





SE1(17:00) AIK Stockholm v Orebro -1





AT1(18:00) Red Bull Salzburg v Altach –Over 2.5





DE1(18:30) Freiburg v B. Dortmund -2 Here>>>





FR1(18:30) PSG v Angers -1





ES1(19:30) Valencia v Alaves -1





NL1(19:30) Heracles v FC Emmen -1





BU1(20:00) CSKA Sofia v Vitosha Bistritsa -1





BE1(21:00) Zulter-Waregem v Cercle Brugge -1





FR1(21:00) Brest v Metz-GG Here>>>



