0 , , ,
A+ A-

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - Former stripper turned rapper, Cardi B, turned 27 last Friday and has been celebrating her birthday with her husband, rapper Offset.

The celebrity couple have been having a good time at the Turks and Caicos Islands and they have been keeping their fans posted on Instagram.

The love birds took to their respective Instagram accounts to share loved-up images of them jet skiing.

In one of the photos, Cardi and Offset were pictured sharing a sweet kiss in the ocean. 

The couple also shared a raunchy video showing Cardi B, who is former stripper, twerking as Offset admires her cosmetic assets.

Check out the photos and video below.



The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Share to:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top