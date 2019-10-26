Saturday October 26, 2019 -The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto has finally identified the grave of freedom fighter Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi Waciuri after a whopping 62 years of search.





The discovery was made on Friday barely a week after his widow asked the government to give the remains of the liberation hero to give her for a befitting send-off.





The unmarked grave was found at the Kamiti Maximum Prison.





It is recorded that the freedom fighter was executed on February 18, 1957 after he led Africans in a rebellion against the White men.





The discovery was made after different stakeholders collaborated with the government in the search of his remains.





According to the CEO of a foundation in his name, Evelyn Wanjugu Kimathi, the new development comes barely six days to mark what would have been his 99th birthday and it is great news.





“This development is not just great news for the Dedan Kimathi family but also the larger freedom struggle heroes fraternity,” Kimathi said.





He said they have embarked on a mission to exhume the remains of the deceased hero upon the request of the family.





Before his demise, Kimathi was not only a soldier but also a teacher.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



