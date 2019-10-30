Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, has questioned the economic model which President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government is using where it is announcing impressive Gross Domestic Product (GDP) yet many Kenyans are jobless and are sleeping hungry.





During Mashujaa Day celebrations, Uhuru said the country will boast of a GDP of 6.5 yet there are no employment opportunities or an increase in income.





Speaking during the launch of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regional outlook report on Monday, Dr Njoroge said that households have not felt GDP growth, arguing that increased infrastructure spending has not spread wealth among working Kenyans.





“It is true you have GDP numbers but you can’t eat GDP,” Dr Njoroge.





“’At the end of the day, what is needed is specific income.”





“That is what anybody else wants.”





“Plus jobs,” Dr Njoroge added.





Over the last 3 years, the Government has spent Sh 500 billion in building the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) that has added no value to common mwananchi.





Millions of Kenyans are sleeping hungry as fat corrupt Government officers attend meetings and announce how the country’s GDP will grow to double digit.



