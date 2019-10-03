Monday October 3, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has termed Central Bank of Kenya Governor, Dr Patrick Njoroge, a fraud over how he oversaw the phasing out of the old sh 1,000 notes.





On June 1st during Madaraka Day Celebrations at Narok Stadium, Dr Njoroge said from October 1, the old Sh 1,000 would cease to be legal tender.





The announcement made Kenyans jump into animated talks on how the move will apparently corner some elements who have billions stashed in warehouses or under their beds.





But it was not the case because many commercial banks and Central Bank of Kenya officials were compromised by corrupt billionaires and Njoroge’s announcement was useless.





Ahmednasir said that just last week, Njoroge told the world that over Sh 100 billion of old notes have not been returned only to say it is only Sh 7 billion that has not been returned on deadline day.





“One week ago CBK Governor told the world that about 100 BILLION Shillings has not been returned.”





“Today he told Kenyans only Kenya Shillings 7 BILLION has not been returned...I think I know what happened...and I knew all along he will play ball..This man is FRAUD. SIMPLE...,” Ahmednasir said.



