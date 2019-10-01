Tuesday, October 1, 2019 - Armed thugs stormed a bar in Nairobi and accosted bar tenders before beating them with all manner of crude weapons.





A CCTV footage that was recorded during the robbery incident shows one of the thugs wrestling a lady believed to be a bar tender to the ground as his accomplices order the other bar-tender to open the cashier’s counter where they stole an unknown amount of money.





Another thug is seen on CCTV removing the television sets that were mounted on the wall.





The thugs then walked away without raising any alarm after they were done with their mission.





Here’s CCTV footage of the robbery incident.