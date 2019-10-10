Thursday, October 10, 2019- This armed robber tried to steal money from a hotel cashier but it didn’t go according to plan.





The man walked into the hotel and demanded money from the attendant at gun point.





The lady attendant did not seem scared and as she placed the money on the counter, the idiot placed his gun down to scoop the cash into a bag.





The brave lady grabbed the gun and pointed it at the robber who had to run for his dear life.





However, the robber returned and attempted to confront the attendant the second time but she brandished the gun forcing him to flee.





Watch the video below.



