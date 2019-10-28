Monday, October 28, 2019 - A 20 year old slay queen recently received a heavy beating after she was accosted by 3 married women, who accused her of wrecking marriages.





The merciless women who were breathing fire and baying for the young girl’s blood accosted her outside her school and beat her black and blue.





They accused her of sleeping with a married taxi driver, who happens to be the husband to one of the women.





They rained kicks and blows on the helpless girl who was dressed in school uniform, leaving her with serious injuries.

Watch the video.