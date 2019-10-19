Saturday October 19, 2019-

A middle aged Catholic Church priest who was killed in Mwingi early this week was a gay, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have revealed.





According to sleuths, Father Michael Maingi Kyengo, was having a relationship with a 25-year-old nursery school trained teacher identified as Michael Mutunga.





The cleric exchanged romantic messages with the man who is now being probed over his murder.





Detectives said the two men often referred to each other as 'my dear' and 'my love' which proves that Kyengo and the man might have been in a relationship.





On Thursday, October 17, officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit (SPCU) travelled to Gaitegi village in Embu County where they confirmed that Kyengo was killed inside a rented house belonging Mutunga.





The detectives are also looking into whether the deceased had sex with the accused before he met his maker.





Father Maingi’s body was found buried in a shallow grave almost a week after he was reported missing.



