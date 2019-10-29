Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Willy Paul has totally crossed over from gospel to secular and this is something not to debate about.





Last weekend during an event organized by Guiness in Kisumu, the energetic singer brought the house down with raunchy dance moves.





He was spotted grinding on a lady and riding her like a boda-boda as revelers watched with their mouths wide open.





The lady offered her body freely to the singer and he didn’t waste the chance.





See video.