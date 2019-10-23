Wednesday, October 23, 2019

-A notorious woman who has been drugging men and robbing them has been exposed and her photos shared online.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the woman camps in clubs along Kitengela, Mlolongo and Athi River, looking for drunk men to prey on.





A victim who has fallen into the trap of the notorious woman shared her photos online and promised a reward of Ksh 10,000 to anyone who might provide information that will lead to her arrest.





He claims the woman together with her accomplice drugged and robbed him at Club Halycon in Kitengela.





Her accomplice, who is a married woman, was arrested but the notorious woman managed to escape with the help of a boda-boda guy.

















She has already been reported at Kitengela police station and the cops are pursuing her.





See her photos.







