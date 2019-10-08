Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - Pastor Joseph Njoroge of Maranatha Faith Assemblies Church in Thika has been luring young ladies to bed and lying to them that he divorced his wife.

A lady shared screenshot messages of the sexually starved pastor seducing her and exposed him on social media.





The notorious pastor, who is married with 3 kids, is infamous for sleeping with young ladies around Thika and later dumping them.





A lady exposed the rogue pastor and shared screenshot messages of their conversation saying,”





Here comes pastor Joseph Njoroge of maranatha Faith assemblies church -weteithie Thika, who has been going around cheating young ladies that he divorced his wife na ako single and in real sense, he is married with 3 kids.





He even goes to an extent of sleeping with them and afterwards anawatusi na kuwadump.”





Here’s a photo of the randy pastor.