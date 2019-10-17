Thursday, October 17, 2019 - Former Budalangi MP and Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ababu Namwamba, has dumped his 22 year old wife, Ann Paula, the young lass who was crowned Miss Tourism Busia County last year, after impregnating her.





The randy former MP settled for Paula after he parted ways with his wife, Priscah, over infidelity.





Ababu’s ego was bruised after he found out that his wife was being chewed by a gym instructor, prompting him to divorce her.





To teach his wife a lesson, he wooed the 22 year old petite model and confused her with his charm.





Paula couldn’t resist Ababu’s charm, forcing her to leave her parents and start a new life as husband and wife with the Foreign Affairs CAS.





She probably thought that she had landed a jack-pot, not knowing that Ababu is a serial womanizer and a notorious deadbeat father with a string of baby mamas.





The young lady has been left high and dry after Ababu Namwamba dumped her.

To make matters worse, he dumped her when she was heavily pregnant.









The young lady who is nursing a serious heartbreak has been forced to take a social media break where she was previously active after merciless Ababu impregnated and dumped her.



