Thursday October, 2019 - Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta after he said he will retire in 2022.





On Wednesday, Uhuru who was speaking in Mai Mahiu after launching the Nairobi-Naivasha rail line said he is not interested in power and he will go home in 2022.





But Mwangi, who is a staunch critic of Uhuru, did not hold back his feelings towards the remarks made by the President.





In a post on social media, the vocal activist remarked that the decision by the Head of State was not something of importance to Kenyans.





The award winning photographer asserted that Uhuru wasn’t doing the country a favor by making an exit during the slated election year.





“He doesn’t have an option neither is he doing us a favour by going home.” Boniface said.





During his speech, Uhuru set the record straight by disregarding rumours that he was planning to seek a third term in office come 2022.





Uhuru also reiterated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was not a way to create a position for him.





“The main purpose of the BBI is to avoid future violence during elections.”





“Please, don’t fall for the lies being aired around.” Uhuru noted.



