Thursday October 24, 2019 - Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, has dismissed claims that Uhuru Park will be affected during the construction of an express highway that will link Mlolongo to Westlands





Over the last three days, curious netizens have been whining on social media claiming that the ultra-modern snake road will cut through the iconic park and destroy the flora and fauna and particular the papal dais at the centre of University of Nairobi grounds.





But Oguna has clarified and said that the park will not be touched during the construction of the Sh 63 billion project.





The Government Spokesman said it only 23 metres of the park that will be affected since it a road reserve for Uhuru Highway.





“Concerns raised by Kenyans over #NairobiExpressway and its hiving off Uhuru Park have been raised by Kenyans.”





“We wish to clarify that the 23mtrs into the park are road reserve for Uhuru Highway, thus, Uhuru Park remains untouched.” Oguna said in a statement.





Following, Oguna’s clarification, former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale took to social media and abused those who were opposing the gargantuan project.





“We welcome the government's clarification that the 23 meters hived off Uhuru Park for the new Mulolongo-Westlands Expressway is merely the Uhuru Highway road reserve.”





“Opponents of this grand economic & transport game changer are either old fashioned or just plain stupid,” Khalwale stated.



