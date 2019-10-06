Saturday October 6, 2019 -Former Kakamega Senator Dr Boni Khalwale has promised to give his departed wife dignified funeral.





After the news of her demise on Saturday, Khalwale appointed his 86-year old brother to lead the burial arrangement.





He stated that the family is waiting for guidance from his 86-years-old brother on what to do next





“A lot of people [have called], I am [even] unable to pick some of the calls. I have received calls from DP William Ruto, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and many more. We are hoping that, if my family allows, we shall give Adelaide a short and dignified funeral. Our eldest brother, who is 86 years old, will guide us on that,” he said.





Khalwale's wife was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2003. She fought it and got well.





Unfortunately, she developed a blood cancer called multiple myeloma this year and overcame it after chemotherapy sessions. However, on Saturday morning, she died after fainting at her Malinya home in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.





She had developed pulmonary hypertension two days earlier and was receiving medication.





Speaking at the Mukumu Mission Hospital morgue, where his wife’s body was taken, Khalwale said that Adelaide helped him grow from scratch to what they are today. He noted her contribution to the wealth, education and family they are proud of today.



