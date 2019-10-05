Saturday, October 5, 2019 - Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has stated that the bodies of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu, who drowned last weekend after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean, will not be retrieved.





The controversial legislator also asked the Kenya Ferry Services to stop lying to Kenyans that the bodies can be retrieved.





On the same vein, Kuria urged the Government should fire KFS Boss Bakari Gowa for putting in risk the lives of more than 300,000 passengers that cross the Likoni and Mtongwe channels every day.





Taking to Facebook Kuria wrote: “Kenya Ferry Services should stop giving Kenyans hope that they will recover the bodies and the vehicle. A whole 7 minutes was lost watching an innocent lady and her child die. The attention should shift to firing the CEO and ensuring this will never happen again”





This comes after a Swedish Scuba diver, who had vowed to recover the bodies and vehicle under two hours but failed to do so.





After several dives on Friday, Volker Bassen, apologized to Kenyans for underestimating the task at hand.



