Sunday, October 27, 2019-Boda-boda riders have been running criminal gangs while pretending to be doing legitimate business.

They operate with a lot of impunity, regularly taking the  law in their own hands just like what members of the dreaded Mungiki sect used to do.

A video of rogue boda-boda riders harassing a motorist in broad-daylight  and baying for his blood has emerged.

The rogue riders  accosted him after he allegedly knocked one of them along Uhuru Highway and harassed him as other motorists watched.

One of the boda-boda riders even smashed the motorist’s  car’s window.

These criminals should be tamed before it’s too late.

Watch video.


