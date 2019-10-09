Wednesday, October 9, 2019 - Ugandan pop star turned politician and President Museveni’s critic is under house arrest in Kampala.





Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had been scheduled to perform in a music concert ‘Osobola’ on October 9, which coincided with the country’s Independence Day but it was cancelled by Uganda’s Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, on flimsy grounds.





Taking to twitter, the Kyadondo East MP, who has announced that he will run against Museveni for Presidency in the next election slated for 2021, wrote:





“Since 11:00pm, police & military surrounded my home & my private property, One Love Beach Busabala, in yet another move to place me under house arrest & block our Independence Day music concert. 156th concert so far! For singing truth to power, I can’t perform in my own country,”





Museveni, who has been in power for 32 years, is expected to vie again in the next election and Bobi Wine is seen as a strong challenger given his massive support among the youth.





See the photos below.



