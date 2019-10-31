Thursday, October 31, 2019 - Popular social media platform Twitter has dealt a huge blow to tech savvy politicians by banning political ads.





Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, made the announcement stating that ‘political message reach should be earned, not bought’





“We’ve made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally.”





“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” said Dorsey.





The move is intended to prevent politicians misusing the platform to coerce voters to make wrong political decisions which would consequently affect the lives of millions eventually, according to the Twitter boss.





“While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions.”





“This isn’t about free expression.”





“This is about paying for reach.”





“And paying to increase the reach of political speech has significant ramifications that today’s democratic infrastructure may not be prepared to handle,” Dorsey said.





The move comes after Facebook, CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was accused of allowing politicians to spread misleading information on the popular platform.





Closer home, Jubilee Party is alleged to have hired dubious UK-based consultancy company, Cambridge Analytica, to spread propaganda on social media during the 2017 elections.





All eyes are now on Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, who has also been accused of allowing politicians to hoodwink voters with deceptive ads on his giant platform.