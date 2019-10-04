Friday, October 4, 2019- Celebrated journalist Hussein Mohamed has announced his exit from Citizen TV after 10 years at the SK Macharia-owned media house.





Hussein announced his exit on his social media pages but did not reveal where he’s headed to.





“ “It has been a wonderful 10 years at Citizen TV. I have enjoyed & relished every moment I shared with my colleagues at RMS. I have decided to take a break after October In Sha Allah to concentrate on other matters. Loved the fans, the critics & everything in between. See you soon,” he tweeted.





Hussein is one of the best-if not the best-journalist when it comes to interviewing some of the most controversial and stubborn guests on TV and his departure is a big blow to Citizen TV.





See the post below and reaction from Kenyans.







