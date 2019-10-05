0 , , , ,
Saturday, October 5, 2019-Barely a day after several passengers lost their lives after Eldoret Express bus enroute to Nairobi  was involved  in a head on collision with a truck, another grisly accident has just happened in Bungoma.

A family that was travelling in a salon car registration number, KBU 116K , was involved in an accident around X-Chief area in Bungoma County.

A video shared online shows good Samaritans trying to rescue the survivors as others remove  the bodies of those who perished from the wreckage.


