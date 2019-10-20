Sunday, October 20, 2019

- A notorious Kenyan gay identified as Mpenzi Choku has shocked the Netizens after he openly mocked Jesus.





Taking to his Instagram page that has over 50,000 followers, the controversial gay said that Jesus steals from the poor every end of the month through tithe and added that he doesn’t need Him in his life.





“ I don’t need Jesus in my life. Jesus is a broke man that waits for other broke men to take money to him every month in form of tithe. I don’t like broke men.” He posted.



