One of the most interesting of dark arts, black magic spells are as old as history. You must have heard of stories, myths and lore surrounding black magic that often give us goosebumps. It should be stressed here that these spells are some of the most powerful of spells and if cast right- would bring the most remarkable outcomes. One of the main reasons behind the efficacy of black magic spells is that they enable the spell caster to have complete control of the situation- while most of the white magic spells can only “influence” that might not always derive the desired result. The dark magic spells are certainly not for the faint-hearted and demand profound experience with the Wiccan ways for a successful cast.



There is a wide range of black magic spells. One of them is death spells. It’s said that we must not pray for the death of any living being as praying for such a thing is no less than a sin. But at times, some people simply get on the nerves for no reason and make your life a living hell. In such situations, there is no other option left than to wish for that person’s extinction. This is where the death spells would be really effective. These spells won’t directly kill the person but rather would make him ill- so much ill that he eventually dies.



Hurt spells are another type of black magic spells. Do you know it’s claimed that the fatal flu outbreak (Avian) in Asia was actually caused by a super powerful black magic spell? Well, it could be because hurt spells are really strong and if cast by a seasoned caster, they can bring the most drastic effects. In fact, at times, hurt spells could be really fatal.



Then you have banishing spells which again are one of the most popular and widely used dark magic spells. As the name says, banish spells are something that care cast when you want to banish somebody from your presence. It could be a stalker who has snatched away all the peace from your life or an enemy who is simply causing you harm in the name of friendship. But then, if this spell is mis-cast, the caster would get banished from that person’s presence.



Another one is bad luck spells. From the name only you can predict that these spells are meant to attract bad luck in somebody’s life. But then, such spells can also be cast to protect somebody from bad luck.



It should be mentioned here that as black magic spells exercise control over free will, great caution must be taken while casting these spells- otherwise it might backfire on the spell caster only. It must again be stressed here that Black Magic follows the Wiccan rule of 3 Fold Law which means if you do something it would come back to you 3x. Thus, be very careful on whom and in what situation you cast the black magic spells as any unmindful practice might put you in jeopardy.



