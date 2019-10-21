BLACK MAGIC AND WHITE MAGIC SPELLS



+254740637248





Black Magic And White Magic





The world of magic is anyday intriguing with all its enigma and mystique aura. But magic is not always the same. Since time immemorial there has been a strong debate on black magic and white magic and that too for solid reasons. Yes, there is a stark difference between black & white magic.



First of all, there is a clear difference in how these two terms are spelt. While white magic ends with “c”, the actual terminology of black magick ends with “k”. Quite literally, as black color defines something dark, black magick refers to the shady realm of magic. On the other hand, the color white symbolizes something pure and good- simultaneously, white magic stands for something benevolent and positive. This is to mention here that black magicians do not find it wrong to to deceive or lie to people. But a devoted white magician will never lie and might use some allegory as a veil to skirt the mysteries from profane.



Black magic mostly focuses on the magician’s selfish desires & vested interests. But white magic is committed to greater good that centers around betterment of humanity, protection of fraternity & peace. Magic is definitely a part of white magic but then it’s relieved from all the shady dimensions of it while the black magic is especially focused on the murky edge of magic- or should we say “magick”.



If you want a more simple definition, black magic is deployed to cause harm or hurt a person. But white magic is mostly dedicated to heal a problem. Black magic takes to dark arts like malevolent curses & these black spells are usually related to animal sacrifice, Satanism as well as necromancy. When it comes to white magic, it’s all about natural magic, instead of dark arts or spirits. Even if some white magic spells concern with spirits, those would be about benevolent spirits. White magic mostly involves divination & healing. It also works for blessing or gathering information but white magic spells would never haunt a person or would be directed to cause harm in anybody’s life.



White magicians mostly use conjurations, prayers, holy water, incense smoke, blessed oils and charms. At its most aggressive state, white magic might mean reversing a magic spell back to the magician. It could also imply sticking an evil attacker to prevent him or her from harming anybody. The entire essence of white magic lies in creating a positive aura around and protect people from the bad energies. There is no selfish or vested interest here, unlike the black magic, where the main motive is to harm people and that too for the selfish reasons of the magician or any bad person who only means ill for somebody.



The power of magic is overwhelming- it can brighten the day or can even push one to forever doom, depending on the method you choose. Thus, when you practice magic, you have to be really careful.



Email Dr mugwenu at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com



Telephone +254740637248





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



