Friday October 25, 2019 -COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Thursday joined in the Kibra by-election campaigns with a bang.





Atwoli, who threw his weight behind ODM's candidate Benard 'Imran' Okoth, met a section of leaders from Kibra and asked them to support the Opposition party's flagbearer.





The information was posted by ODM Communication Director Philip Etale who also uploaded photos from the meeting.





During an interview on Citizen TV on Wednesday, Atwoli predicted the outcome of the Kibra by-election.





He declared that ODM's candidate would win the election by 10am on the monrning of the mini poll.





"By 10am Imran will be the Member of Parliament for Kibra, take it to the bank!" Atwoli announced.





Further, he went ahead and revealed that all of his prophecies have come to pass and that he was a man of God who doesn't lie.





