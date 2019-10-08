Tuesday, October 8, 2019 - It appears beauty runs deep in Kanze Dena’s lineage.





If you thought the State House Spokesperson and former Citizen TV anchor is a sight for sore eyes, then you haven’t seen her younger sister, Elsie Stephens, who emerged the first runner up during the Miss World Kenya competition.





The 2019 edition of Mr. and Miss World Kenya was held at Two Rivers Mall on Saturday October 5 and was won by Wavinya Maria and Frank Asoyo





Sharing her achievement on Instagram, Elsie, who holds a Communication degree from Daystar University wrote.





“This was the toughest bootcamp yet the most fulfilling experience… being part of Kenya’s most prestigious pageant was such an honour. I am now part of the MWK family and I met amazing young and vibrant contestants who I already miss,” Elsie wrote.





On her part, Kanze congratulated her saying their father was indeed proud of ‘his little girl’.





“You made us proud sis… and I know daddy smiled… his little girl has become such a strong and confident woman. Lots of love. #Mungumbele,” Kanze comented on her photo on Instagram.





Check out some of her photos below.