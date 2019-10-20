Sunday, October 20, 2019-A beautiful lady who works at a beauty shop in Thika has been secretly peddling nudes and selling her body online.
If you meet her at her workplace, you might think she is a lady of high dignity but behind the scenes, she is a hard-core online sex worker.
For 300 bob, she sends starved hyenas photos of her private parts.
She also secretly sells her body online.
A starved hyena who sought the sex services of the young lady exposed her randy behaviours and shared screen-shots of their conversation.
Check this out.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment