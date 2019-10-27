Sunday October 27, 2019-

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto and his allies for rejecting the proposed Building the Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





The BBI taskforce on Wednesday completed filing its report after collecting views of Kenyans across the country.

The report is yet to be made public.





Speaking during a burial in Kilifi on Saturday Raila criticized the DP for rejecting a report which he has not seen.





“There will be time for views of Public to they give their input and amendments to be done, another team will also be appointed to come up with the proposed policy which will be taken to the county assembly,'' Raila said.





The former Premier said they initiated BBI together with President Uhuru Kenyatta to end political killings.





''I told Uhuru that the journey to Canaan was still on only that River Jordan had crocodiles and wanted to build a bridge to cross that's why we formed the BBI Commission but others have begun opposing it even before the report is released,'' said Raila.





He concluded by saying BBI will end tribalism in the country and also ensure there will be no more votes rigging during elections, corruption and stealing of Public property.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





