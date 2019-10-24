Thursday October 24, 2019 - Former Gatanga MP, David Murathe, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unstoppable despite a section of politicians opposing the initiative.





Sharing his sentiments on social media on Wednesday, Murathe said BBI is like a tsunami and nobody in Kenya will stop it.





He said not even thieves of public money can stop it because it is engineered by veteran politicians who have interests of Kenyans at heart.





BBI is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) party leader, Raila Odinga.





“The reality of the matter is that BBI has taken off and it's unstoppable, steady and stable.”

“Not even an army of looted money can stop it.”





“The political veterans of this country are on the steering wheel.”





“Watch this space,” Murathe, who is a close confidante of Uhuru, said.





Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have already indicated that they will reject BBI if it proposes the creation of a Prime Minister’s post.



