Friday October 25, 2019 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has said Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will go through despite opposition from some politicians from Mt Kenya region.





On Thursday, over 40 political leaders from the vote rich region vowed to shoot down BBI if it introduces the position of a Prime Minister and two of his deputies.





But according to Wambugu, the team opposing the initiative have realised that BBI is unstoppable and that is the reason they are making noise.





“We also understand that when BBI was collecting views from members of the public from the Mt Kenya region, this section of Mt Kenya leaders refused to attend these forums and present their views.”





“Someone had told them BBI was not going anywhere.”





“And they believed him!,” Wambugu said.





"Now they have realized BBI is unstoppable - and they are trying to catch-up.”





“But I would urge them to be patient and wait for the report.”





“They will then realize that all the issues they are raising were raised by those of us who actually presented views to BBI - & covered adequately & comprehensively,” Wambugu added.



