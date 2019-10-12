BAD LUCK SPELLS





The Evil Eye



Today’s societies are afraid of Evil Eye as it can turn our lives for the worse. Human beings have great potentialities to climb up the ladders of success in life but these harmful energies tend to drag us down the path of success even without our knowledge of being present in our lives. Hence it is better if we know about the Evil Eye- all about it, how it matters in our life and all the possible ways in which it can be done away with the fear that it might ruin our lives.



The belief of the Evil Eye differs in various countries. It traces its origin from the Middle East and Oriental thoughts. In spite of it differing across countries, it is feared by many religious groups though out the world. But if any normal human being has will power then he can ward of f the negative effects of the Evil Eye which will affect the other party in return. People who hate others often think a lot of ways in which to cause harm to them.





These negativities arise due to emotions like jealousy, anger and hatred. All of these together when sent it the one creates negative feelings and the desire to let that evil happen. Religious groups from all over the world have come up with ideas and ways to overcome the Evil Eye. These techniques reduce the effects of the Evil Eye and protect the person from all negativities. These techniques involve the use of gestures by hands, unheard prayers, and to call upon heavenly involvement to ward off and protect oneself from the harmful results.





Fighting Evil Eyes: Lucky eyes





Lucky Eyes are tools brought in practice by the believers of Kabbalah in fighting the effects of Evil Eyes. As it is impossible to pin point the source of the Evil Eye, so wearing a thing that will shed off the bad effects is good for those who are busy with their lives and get exposed to many each day. One such example is wearing red strings, which are also worn by the celebrities for the same purpose.



The idea of a lucky Eye is simple. Each ornament will be shaped like an eye which will take away all the negativities that is caused by the Evil Eye. Some of the Lucky eyes has Kabbalistic elements in it that enriches its capacity to ward off evil power and will provide you with positive vibes in your life while removing all the bad ones.





Universal protector





The pendants of Evil eye are not just worn with ornaments. They are normally worn as protecting agents from all evil spirits and intentions. This technique can be used on anybody, be it a new born baby, a newly bought car or house, or maybe new machinery. Evil eye pendant can be hung on almost anything that has the possibility of attracting evil looks of the people. but now a day’s boys and girls wear evil eye pendants as fashion statements rather than for their original spiritual purpose.



