Thursday October 10, 2019 -Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Wednesday threatened IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati during a meeting at the commission's office.





Speaking when ODM met with IEBC commissioners, Babu Owino maintained that they would not condone any election malpractices in the upcoming Kibra by-election.





"We are not joking with you. We've had a bad history with IEBC. We did opinion polls that showed 70 percent of Kibra residents are for our candidate and we will not accept anything less," he declared.





He further stated that state machinery was being used to campaign for the Jubilee candidate - McDonald Mariga.





"We are aware of the tactics the Jubilee faction has been using. People have been campaigning nowhere except from someone's house," he stated referring to the meeting being held at DP William Ruto's Karen residence.





"We will frogmarch you to Uhuru Park if you rig us out. This time we will eject you from this seat!" Babu Owino declared.





The ODM leaders had a list of demands for the electoral body including the commission to provide a full list of all persons registered as voters in Kibra Constituency by the 2017 General Election.



