Thursday October 24,2019

-Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has claimed that Jubilee Candidate in Kibra by election, Macdonald Mariga, has no interests of Kibra people at heart.





In a tweet on Thursday, Owino said that if Mariga is elected as Kibra MP in November 7 by election, he will not live up to the expectations of the residents of the constituency.



The ODM MP claimed that Mariga has plans to leave to Italy upon election into the seat.





Maraga noted that residents will be denied access to the Constituency Development Fund among other privileges if they make a mistake of electing Mariga for the position.





“Constituency Development Fund will not be managed from the offices in Italy. How will people get bursaries from Italy since Mariga is going back to Italy in January.#MarigaNumber4,” Owino stated.





The seat fell vacant after the death of the Former MP Ken Okoth.





Late Ken Okoth’s brother, Imran Okoth, who is vying on ODM ticket, is the person who will battle out with Mariga.



