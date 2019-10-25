Friday, October 25, 2019 - After engaging in running battles with police in the streets for several months protesting the bungled 2017 General Elections, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who is commonly known as Baba, shook hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta last year and started calling each other brothers.





After shaking hands with the Head of State and ending political animosity that nearly brought the Country to a standstill, Raila’s life changed for the better.





He no longer has to worry about teargas, weekly demos and threats from the Government.

Baba is eating life with a big spoon and living his life to the fullest.





He was recently spotted dancing to Ohangla tunes with joy written all over his face.





Despite his age, he still has the energy to get down and pull some killer moves.





Watch video.