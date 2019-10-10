Thursday October 10, 2019 -The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has termed Wednesday's meeting with the Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 'fruitful'.





The meeting held at IEBC's offices in Anniversary Towers, Nairobi was attended by ODM senior officials, led by Chairman, John Mbadi, and Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna.





In a tweet, ODM said the meeting was cordial and consultative, adding the electoral agency agreed to provide the Kibra's voter register it has been demanding.





"We had a fruitful meeting with the IEBC Chairman, Commissioners and Senior Officials. It was cordial and consultative. They agreed to provide the updated voter register for Kibra Constituency next week. They will also address other concerns raised by our party," the party said.





Before the meeting, ODM had accused the electoral agency of a plot to rig the November 7 Kibra by-election by doctoring the voters register in favour of the rival Jubilee party.





“It is this unwillingness by IEBC to conduct fair elections that breeds suspicion and makes us to start believing reports doing rounds of secret meetings with some Jubilee senior officials over the by-election,” said Junet Mohamed on Tuesday.





The ODM Director of Elections demanded for an immediate release of the full updated manual and electronic register of voters which will be used in the next month's polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



