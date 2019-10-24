Thursday, October 24, 2019- Flamboyant Cotu secretary-general, Francis Atwoli, has lectured embattled Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, after he was kicked out of the VIP podium during Mashujaa Day celebrations.





Speaking on the incident during Citizen TV's JKL show, the veteran trade unionist said:





"If I were Waititu, I would arrive there and stand, like what we do, as I wait to be shown where to sit. You can not go there and behave like you are still a governor. He should have gone there as a Kenyan, but he was not to choose where to sit until he was directed,"





"Even the Bible says that when you are invited to a function, do not choose where to sit but wait until you are shown,"





Baba Yao as he calls himself, arrived earlier than other governors and moved around the VIP section looking for a seat until he settled on one reserved for Mombasa Woman Representative Asha Hussein.





A few minutes later, the organisers approached him and had after quick chat with him, Waititu walked out.





Waititu is facing corruption charges that have seen him barred from performing the roles of a county boss until the case is concluded.





While Waititu has insisted that he opted to leave and follow the proceedings from his room due to the heat in Mombasa, a source intimates that the order was given to the organising team by State House to kick him from the VIP dais.





“The president has, for some time, been keen on avoiding leaders either facing court cases or under active investigations,” a source revealed.



