REFERENCE: NYC/ARA/8/2019





Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must:

· Have a Diploma in any of the following disciplines: – Survey, Planning, Economics/Statistics, Business Administration/Management, Education, Sociology, Political Science, Development Studies or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

· Have a Bachelor’ Degree in any of the following disciplines: – Survey, Planning, Economics/Statistics, Business Administration/Management, Education, Sociology, Political Science, Development Studies or any other equivalent qualification from a recognized institution will be an added advantage;

· Have two (2) years relevant work experience in public or private institution

· Proficiency in computer application skills.

· Fulfill the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Key competencies

· Team player and ability to work in a collaborative manner

· Communications and reporting skills

· Planning skills

· Interpersonal and negotiations skills

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the officer will entail:-

· Assist in research needs assessment and priorities;

· Assist in maintaining a database of institutions for collaboration on research and development issues;

· Assist in identification of funding agencies for research on the Council activities;

· Assist in drafting data collection instruments;

· Assist in maintaining an inventory and documentation of relevant research; and administering instruments, collecting, collating, and processing statistical data.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to submit their application together with detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

Applicants MUST attach clearance certificates from the following bodies:

· Kenya Revenue Authority,

· Directorate of Criminal Investigation,

· Higher Education Loans Board

· Ethics and AntiCorruption Commission

· Credit Reference Bureau

Applications in a sealed envelope clearly indicating at the top “Application for the position of’ should be Mailed or hand delivered

to:

Chief Executive Officer,

National Youth Council,

Bruce House 8th Floor

Standard Street, P.O. Box 23677-00100 Nairobi

And be received on or before 5th November, 2019