Murang’a University of Technology (MUT) was established on 7th October, 2016 by Charter. The University is located 1.5 km from Murang’a Town, 85 km North East of Nairobi, 70 km South East of Nyeri and 50 km South West of Embu. The University invites applications from suitably qualified and experienced persons with excellent credentials for full-time teaching and administrative positions in the following area;

Assistant Accountant Grade 7/8

· B.(com) degree accounting option or its equivalent OR

· CPA II plus KCSE Grade D+ and above; or KCE Division III and above plus three

years experience as Accounts Assistant AB Must be computer literate (Accounting

packages

How to Apply

Applicants are required to submit ten (10) copies of the applications together with detailed curriculum vitae indicating academic qualifications, professional experience, leadership and management roles, publications/awards/scholarships/funding, membership of professional associations, email address and telephone contacts, copies of academic certificates and other relevant documents. The deadline for submitting application is 31st October, 2019. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Applications clearly sealed and marked on the envelope “application for the position of specific area applying for” should be sent to the undersigned;

The Vice Chancellor

Murang’a University of Technology

P. O. Box 75 – 10200,

MURANG’A