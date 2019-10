Interactions should be under supervision. Allow them to come to your houses for lunch or dinner. Don’t castigate your daughters too much, forcing them to read all the time. This 8-4-4 is a shit curriculum which only drills and has no long-term value when you over indulge in it. Some of us even went for holiday tuition just so that teachers can make an extra coin. Where did all that learning take us? Has any Kenyan invented something spectacular? No way.