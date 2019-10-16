Wednesday October 16, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has blasted Kenyans who are criticising the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway that links Nairobi to small towns of Ngong and Naivasha.





Speaking during the launch of the construction of the Nairobi Expressway between JKIA and Westlands on Wednesday, Uhuru expressed his optimism over the upcoming SGR services, taking time to hit back at individuals who have questioned the viability of the Government’s railway projects.





“Wengine wanasema…hii reli inaenda wapi?”





“(Some people have questioned where this railway is leading to),” the President said, before describing this kind of thinking as extremely shallow.





“Hakuna kitu kibaya kama ujinga wa mtu ambaye fikra zake zinatoshana hivi”





“(There is nothing worse than the stupidity of a shallow-minded person whose thoughts are this small),” the enraged Head of State expressed, demonstrating the said small size of his critics’ thoughts using gestures.





Using an analogy of 20th Century Europeans, Uhuru then went ahead to explain the viability of the different railway channels cropping up around the country.





According to the President, Europeans were considered fools while constructing railway lines in Africa, but they went ahead and used the same infrastructure to take away Africa’s wealth.





“Wakusema ambao hawajui Kenya inaenda wapi waendelee…Wakufanya, kwa sababu wanajua Kenya inaenda wapi tuendelee kufanya”





“(Let those ignorant naysayers go ahead, while the rest of us who know Kenya’s vision continue implementing projects),” Uhuru said amid cheers from the audience.





“Hatuwezi kushindwa na wale wa kusema”





“(We cannot be detracted by naysayers),” he continued.





The Head of State officially launched SGR Phase 2A and he is expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Naivasha Inland Container Depot.



