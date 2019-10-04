Friday, October 4, 2019 - A Kenyan man recorded a sex tape and leaked it online to prove that contrary to claims that Kenyan men are weak in bed, they can also turn into bulls.





In the leaked sex tape that requires earphones if you are in a public space, the lady is heard begging for more as the man mercilessly works on her.





She encourages the starved hyena to go deeper and speaks in tongues as the skilled man unleashes his monster cassava on her.





Who said that Kenyan men can’t perform?





Put earphones and enjoy this sex tape that proves Kenyan men are bulls in bed.