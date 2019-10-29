Tuesday, October 29, 2019 - Neptune Beach Paradise Hotel which is located in the South Coast is on the spot after a young girl drowned and died in the hotel’s swimming pool.





According to Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who received messages from the girl’s mother pleading for help, the me dia has been compromised by the hotel’s management to give the story a black-out.





The girl’s family had booked the hotel for a wedding that was to take place last Saturday but a day before the wedding took place, the young girl drowned in the swimming pool and died.





The hotel’s management has bribed the media to give the story a black-out to avoid bad publicity as we approach peak season.





According to the girl’s mother, they witnessed three people drowning in the killer swimming pool for the three days they were booked in the lavish hotel.





This is what Sonko posted.