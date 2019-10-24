Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Gone are those days when deejaying was associated with school dropouts and thugs.





Deejaying has turned into a lucrative career, thanks to corporates that splash millions of shillings in events where top deejays are invited to entertain revelers for a good pay.





City clubs also regularly seek the services of top deejays who charge not less than Ksh 50,000 per night to entertain resellers and in return, increase alcohol sales.





To prove that the deejaying career that was once associated with school dropouts pays, popular local deejay, Dj Kym Nickdee, bought his mother a brand new car for her birthday.





He shared the video on his Instagram page saying,





”Mum’s birthday last night. More blessings, more life.”



