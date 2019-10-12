Saturday, October 12, 2019- Eliud Kipchoge, the world marathon record holder, has made history by becoming the first human to run a marathon in under two hours.





Kipchoge, 34 crossed the finish line in 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria in a race watched bt billions across the world.





Speaking after achieving the hitherto thought impossible feat, an excited Kipchoge said:





"I'm the happiest man. I'm feeling good. It's taken 65 years for a human being to make history. I have tried... It means no man is limited."





"The first kilometers were hard. It needs perseverance. I appreciate the 41 pacemakers for volunteering to do the job. I want to tell Kenyans that anyone can step out of their cocoon."





Check out some epic photos from the historic moment.











