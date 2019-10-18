Friday October 18, 2019 - Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has dealt a tough blow to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka's political might in the Ukambani region after his Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) candidate trounced Kalonzo's choice candidate in a tightly contested by-election.





Voters in Mutonguni Ward voted for Musee Mati (MCC) with a total of 2,892 votes to Wiper’s Stephen Kithuka who got only 2,147.





This victory goes a long way to display the changing political tides in the region where Kalonzo has been perceived to be holding sway for a long time.





Taking to his Twitter, Mutua moved to announce that his candidate had trounced Kithuka in many of the polling stations in the ward.





"According to our Maendeleo Chap Chap Party tallying centre that is collating actual results announced in all polling stations, Mati has WON the Mutonguni Ward by-election with 2883 votes, defeating Wiper’s Kithuka who got 2156 votes," he wrote.





After the official results had been announced, Mutua stated that the victory was emblematic of the changing tides in the Ukambani region's political forays, and the country's in general.





"I congratulate Maendeleo Chap Chap Party’s Hon Mati for his victory. This was not a contest between candidates but the beginning of a new revolution to usher in development based leadership not only in the Ukambani region but Kenya as a whole," he wrote.





Mutua had earlier demanded that the Wiper Party leader Kalonzo quit politics for the sake of economic growth in Ukambani, noting that he had nothing to show for the many years he has been in politics.





“We must understand that Kalonzo has not given much to our people. You cannot lead a community whose people continue to get poorer. This is a new era where people want to see development,” Mutua was quoted.





The Kenyan DAILY POST







