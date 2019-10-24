Thursday October 24, 2019 - A matatu driver in Mandera South has become the talk of town after he saved the lives of eight people from an attempted terror attack.





According to sources, the driver, not named for security reasons, sped off after about 10 suspicious people waved him to stop on Wednesday evening along the Elwak-Borehole 11 Road.





When he did not stop, the suspected Al Shabaab militants sprayed bullets on the matatu deflating a tyre.





Confirming the incident, Mandera County Commissioner, Onesmus Kyatha, said that no one was injured during the incident.





“A vehicle ferrying construction workers from Borehole 11 was last evening targeted by suspected Al Shabaab militants but their driver saved them,” said Mr Kyatha.





The official termed the driver's act as 'brave'.





Mr Kyatha said the vehicle had been hired by a construction firm putting up a health centre in Borehole 11 township to ferry workers to their residence in Elwak town.





“The driver is a local but most of the passengers were non-locals whom we believe were the target.”





“The attackers shot at the vehicle but no one was injured,” he said.





The police are already investigating the incident.



